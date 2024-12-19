Acehnese Women Sidelined From Decision-Making Despite Past Tragedy And Conflict

Author: Norma Susanti RM

20 years have passed since the Aceh tsunami, leaving deep scars on Indonesia, especially for those directly affected. Aceh was also recovering from a three-decade armed conflict between the Free Aceh Movement and the national government

Throughout December 2024, The Conversation Indonesia, in collaboration with academics, is publishing a special edition honouring the 20 years of efforts to rebuild Aceh . We hope this series of articles preserves our collective memory while inspiring reflection on the journey of recovery and peace in the land of 'Serambi Makkah.'

The devastating 2004 Indian Ocean Tsunami remains etched in the memories of many,especially in Aceh, where the disaster claimed hundreds of thousands of lives . Among the casualties, women were disproportionately affected by a four-to-one ratio .

Twenty years later, the struggle to guarantee women's rights continues to face significant hurdles. Despite the historical records of women's leadership in shaping the region and the impacts bore by women in the tragedy, their involvement in modern Aceh's development remains minimal.

Disaster recovery: Shifting paradigms

Aceh has a remarkable history of female leadership , with figures such as Cut Nyak Dhien, Cut Nyak Meutia, Laksamana Keumalahayati, Pocut Baren, and Tengku Fakinah playing pivotal roles in defending the region against Dutch colonial forces.

Even further back in history, Aceh witnessed the reign of formidable female rulers such as Sultanah Tajul Alam Safiatuddin (1641–1675) and Nurul Alam Naqiatuddin (1675–1678), among others, who led the Aceh Darussalam Kingdom-an influential Islamic power in Southeast Asia .

Fast-forward to modern history, the prolonged armed conflict between the Free Aceh Movement (GAM) and the Indonesian Government (1976-2005) also highlighted the crucial role of women . When many men fled for safety, grassroots women stood firm, shouldering dual domestic and public responsibilities. They negotiated with military forces to ensure village safety, advocated for the release of detained family members, and secured food for their communities despite immense challenges.

This narrative - documented in personal accounts ,research, and reports - reveals the depth of women's contributions to their communities amidst adversity.

Unfortunately, the resilience of Acehnese women remains unacknowledged post-tsunami and conflict. Initiatives to involve women in development are concentrated in the capital, Banda Aceh, while their representation in politics is liminal.

A dedicated space for women: The MUSRENA initiative

In Banda Aceh, the government has taken significant steps to promote women's participation in development planning. One notable initiative is the establishment of MUSRENA , a special women's forum designed to gather and integrate women's proposals into local development plans. Funded by regional budgets and village allocations, these forums provide a platform for women to articulate their needs and experiences.

The outcomes from MUSRENA dialogues are compiled in stages, from the village to the municipal level, ensuring they become part of the major decisions agreed upon in each level's planning forum.

The MUSRENA initiative owes much to the leadership of Illiza Sa'aduddin Djamal, who served as Banda Aceh's deputy mayor between 2007 and 2014. Under her guidance, the forum was institutionalised through regulations , ensuring its sustainability.

However, this innovative model has yet to be widely adopted by other regions. To maximises its output, MUSRENA needs capacity-building activities accessible to women from diverse backgrounds and serves as a strategy to increase the number of women leaders.

Women in politics: Gaps in representation

The representation of women in Aceh's political and governance structures remains limited. Between 2014 and 2019, only 12 women served in Aceh's 81-member legislative council , but this number further dropped to eight in the 2024 election - far below the minimum representation threshold of 30%. This underscores the persistent challenges faced by women in gaining political footholds.

The lack of representation is also evident in Aceh Provincial Government . Women occupy just only 5 out of 62 senior roles and 49 out of 283 mid-level roles , highlighting the stark disparity between men and women in leadership.

Independent commissions in Aceh, which should ideally foster inclusive leadership, have also failed to create a supportive environment for women leaders. The absence of women in key strategic positions reflects a broader trend across Aceh, extending down to the village (Gampong) level. Women's participation remains minimal in village governance despite a 2008 Qanun - regional regulations specific to Aceh - that mandates equality in community leadership and cultural preservation.

Ensuring gender equality in development

Reconstruction after the tsunami demanded a transformative approach to disaster management. A 2007 Law promoting a shift from emergency-focused responses to a more integrated strategy of mitigation, response, and post-disaster recovery has been slow to materialised.

Emergency responses continue to overshadow other phases, and preparedness efforts remain limited and poorly integrated across sectors. Recovery programs often fail to adhere to the “build back better and safer” disaster risk reduction principles.

Gender-responsive disaster management is essential to prepare all segments of society, including women and vulnerable groups, for future crises. The limited role of women in Aceh's post-tsunami recovery and development processes, especially in contrast with how deeply affected they are by the tragedy, highlights the need for more inclusive approaches.

This requires systemic planning, policy formulation, budget allocation, and implementation. Monitoring and evaluation must emphasise measurable outcomes, guided by frameworks like Regulation No. 13/2014 on Gender Mainstreaming in Disaster Management . Indicators of success should include women's access to resources, active participation, control over decisions, and equitable benefits.

Women's experiences and contributions should form the foundation of disaster mitigation strategies. Thus, it is crucial to empower women financially, ensure access to education, improve mental and reproductive health, and enhance political and managerial skills.

Aceh's history and the lessons from the tsunami and conflict should serve as reminders of the importance of inclusive development. Two decades on, the region must fully embrace gender equality as a cornerstone of its progress. Women's meaningful participation and leadership are not just a nod to history but a necessary path to a more resilient and equitable future.

