Germany reviews protection status for Syrian refugees amid improved conditions

Citing better conditions in the nation after Bashar Assad was overthrown, German Interior Nancy Faeser announced a review of the protection status for Syrian refugees.



Faeser made the suggestion that some Syrians who have sought asylum in Germany would have to return home in an interview with the Funke group on Sunday.



Assad left the nation after groups led by Hayat Tahrir-al-Sham (HTS) jihadists launched an unexpected onslaught against forces, and the suggestions were made over a month after his overthrow. The attack caused the government to fall and the Syrian military to disintegrate in a few days.



Faeser suggested deporting criminals or extremists, supporting those who want to return, and allowing well-integrated refugees who are making contributions to society to stay.



“As our law stipulates, the Federal Office for Migration and Refugees (BAMF) will review and revoke protection grants if people no longer need this protection in Germany because the situation in Syria has stabilized,” she was noted by Der Spiegel as stated.



