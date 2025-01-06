Turkey sets new electricity price rates with highest at 3,000 liras per MWh

(MENAFN) According to official numbers released on Monday, the highest electricity pricing rate for one megawatt-hour on Tuesday's day-ahead spot in Turkey will be 3,000 Turkish at 8 AM local time (0500 GMT).



According to the statistics, the lowest rate is set at 1,799.97 liras at 12 PM local time (0900 GMT).



According to data from the Energy Exchange Istanbul (EXIST), Tuesday's power market saw a 5.3 percent drop in trade volume, down to 1.67 billion liras from Monday.



On the day-ahead spot market, the weighted and arithmetical average power prices are 2,472.70 liras and 2,453.90 liras, respectively.



According to official figures, Monday's power pricing rate for one megawatt-hour was 2,076.99 Turkish at 5 PM local time (1400 GMT) and 2,076.99 liras at 1 AM local time (2200 GMT).



On Monday at 14:33 PM local time (1133 GMT), one US dollar is worth 35.34 liras.



MENAFN06012025000045016953ID1109058698