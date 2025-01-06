India denies allegations of involvement in Maldivian political plot

(MENAFN) India’s of External Affairs has dismissed claims made by The Washington Post alleging New Delhi's role in a scheme to remove Maldivian President Mohamed Muizzu. The ministry’s spokesperson, Randhir Jaiswal, criticized the credibility of the US outlet during a press briefing on Friday when asked about two articles published by the newspaper.



One report detailed an alleged plan to impeach President Muizzu, while the other suggested that Indian intelligence was targeting in Pakistan accused of cross-border terrorism.



“Both the newspaper and the reporter in question appear to nurse a compulsive hostility towards India. You can see a pattern in their activities. I leave you to judge their credibility. As far as we are concerned, they have none,” Jaiswal stated.



The Maldives-related article, citing a document titled *Democratic Renewal Initiative*, claimed that members of the opposition Maldivian Democratic Party (MDP) purportedly sought $6 million from India to fund an impeachment plan against Muizzu. However, the report indicated that the alleged scheme did not come to fruition.

MENAFN06012025000045016755ID1109058780