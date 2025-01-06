Iranian Leader commends police graduates for safeguarding national security

(MENAFN) Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian addressed graduates at the Imam Hassan Mojtaba University during their formal graduation ceremony, praising their pivotal role in preserving law and order across the country.



In his Sunday speech to the newly commissioned officers, President Pezeshkian described them as "the fortresses, shields, and pride of our country," emphasizing their indispensable role in ensuring peace and stability.



The ceremony included a tactical demonstration by the graduates, highlighting their rigorous training and dedication to service.



Drawing from the teachings of Imam Ali, President Pezeshkian underscored the vital importance of security forces. “Imam Ali described security forces as the fortresses of the people, the adornment of governance, the source of a nation’s dignity, and the foundation of peace. Without them, society cannot endure,” he stated.



He urged the graduates to remain steadfast in their duty to uphold justice and maintain order. “Through your tireless efforts, bolstered by modern tools and technologies, you safeguard the safety and stability of our society. Without your presence, chaos and injustice would prevail, and tyranny would flourish,” the President affirmed.

