Israeli Defense Minister warns Hezbollah over ceasefire violations

(MENAFN) Israeli Defense Israel Katz accused Hezbollah on Sunday of failing to comply with the terms of a ceasefire, warning that continued breaches could prompt Israeli military action.



Katz issued his statement after visiting the military's northern command, emphasizing that Hezbollah had not withdrawn "beyond the Litani River" in southern Lebanon as required under the ceasefire agreement.



"If this condition is not met, there will be no agreement, and Israel will be forced to act on its own to ensure the safe return of residents of the north to their homes," Katz warned.



The accusation comes a day after Hezbollah leader Naim Qassem made a similar claim against Israel, alleging violations of the agreement.



The ceasefire, which came into effect last month, sought to end hostilities between Israel and Hezbollah following a period of intense clashes. Lebanese troops have since been deployed along the main road south of the Litani River, including checkpoints near the port city of Tyre, according to AFP.

