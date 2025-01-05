عربي


Golden Globes 2025 Date, Time To Watch In India Will 'All We Imagine As Light' Bring Home The Award?

1/5/2025 6:17:42 AM

(MENAFN- Live Mint) The 82nd Golden Globes, beginning Sunday night at 8 pm EST and 6:30 am Monday (India time), will be hosted by comedian Nikki Glaser. The golden globes will be held at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California. India is also eying an award with filmmaker Payal Kapadia's 'All We Imagine As Light' obtaining two prestigious nominations at the 82nd Annual golden globe Awards.

While India prays for Payal Kapadia, let's know when and where to watch the Golden Globes in India and abroad and some facts on the awards show:

  • The Globes is owned by Todd Boehly's Eldridge Industries and Dick Clark Productions.
  • It will be broadcast LIVE by CBS and available to stream live for subscribers to Paramount with showtime beginning at 8 pm EST.
  • In India, the viewers can watch the Golden Globes award show at 6:30 am on Monday, January 6.
  • The 82nd Golden Globes is expected to be a star-studded show with nominees including Zendaya, Timothee Chalamet, Angelina Jolie, Daniel Craig, Denzel Washington, Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo, Selena Gomez, Ralph Fiennes, Pamela Anderson, Kate Winslet, Adam Brody, Tilda Swinton, Nicole Kidman and Hugh Grant in various categories.
  • Jacques Audiard's Netflix musical “Emilia Perez” comes in as the lead nominee, with 10 nods , followed by Brady Corbet's postwar epic“The Brutalist,” with seven, and Edward Berger's papal thriller“Conclave,” with six. Among the top-nominated series are“The Bear,”“Shogun" and“Only Murders in the Building.”
  • If Timothee Chalamet wins a Golden Globe, it would be the first major award for the 29-year-old star.
  • Comedian Nikki Glaser will be hosting the 82nd Golden Globes – the first woman to host solo.
  • The red carpet live broadcast starts at 5 pm PT/8 pm ET on CBS.
  • Payal Kapadia is nominated in 'best director' category along with Jacques Audiard for“Emilia Perez”, Sean Baker for“Anora”, Edward Berger for“Conclave”, Brady Corbet for“The Brutalist” and Coralie Fargeat for“The Substance”. Her film“All We Imagine As Light” is also nominated in 'best non-English language film' category along with“Emilia Perez”,“The Girl with the Needle”,“I'm Still Here”,“The Seed of the Sacred Fig” and“Vermiglio”.
  • 'Deadpool & Wolverine' stars, Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman, are most likely to miss the upcoming Golden Globes Awards. Blake Lively will also reportedly not be attending the award show. GOLDEN GLOBE 2025 NOMINATIONS

    Best film, drama
    The Brutalist
    A Complete Unknown
    Conclave
    Dune: Part Two
    Nickel Boys
    September 5

    Best film, musical or comedy
    Anora
    Challengers
    Emilia Perez
    A Real Pain
    The Substance
    Wicked

    Best actor, drama
    Adrien Brody,“The Brutalist”
    Timothee Chalamet,“A Complete Unknown”
    Daniel Craig,“Queer”
    Colman Domingo,“Sing Sing”
    Ralph Fiennes,“Conclave”
    Sebastian Stan, "The Apprentice"

    Best actress, drama
    Pamela Anderson,“The Last Showgirl”
    Angelina Jolie,“Maria”
    Nicole Kidman,“Babygirl”
    Tilda Swinton,“The Room Next Door”
    Fernanda Torres,“I'm Still Here”
    Kate Winslet, "Lee"

    Best actor, musical or comedy
    Jesse Eisenberg,“A Real Pain”
    Hugh Grant,“Heretic”
    Gabriel LaBelle,“Saturday Night”
    Jesse Plemons,“Kinds of Kindness”
    Glen Powell,“Hit Man”
    Sebastian Stan,“A Different Man”

    Best actress, musical or comedy
    Amy Adams,“Nightbitch”
    Cynthia Erivo,“Wicked”
    Karla Sofia Gascon,“Emilia Perez”
    Mikey Madison,“Anora”
    Demi Moore,“The Substance”
    Zendaya, "Challengers"

    Best supporting actor
    Yura Borisov,“Anora”
    Kieran Culkin,“A Real Pain”
    Edward Norton,“A Complete Unknown”
    Guy Pearce,“The Brutalist”
    Jeremy Strong,“The Apprentice”
    Denzel Washington, "Gladiator II"

    Best supporting actress
    Selena Gomez,“Emilia Perez”
    Ariana Grande,“Wicked”
    Felicity Jones,“The Brutalist”
    Margaret Qualley,“The Substance”
    Isabella Rossellini,“Conclave”
    Zoe Saldana, "Emilia Perez"

    Best director
    Jacques Audiard,“Emilia Perez”
    Sean Baker,“Anora”
    Edward Berger,“Conclave”
    Brady Corbet,“The Brutalist”
    Coralie Fargeat,“The Substance”
    Payal Kapadia, "All We Imagine as Light"

    Best non-English language film
    All We Imagine as Light
    Emilia Perez
    The Girl with the Needle
    I'm Still Here
    The Seed of the Sacred Fig
    Vermiglio"

    Best cinematic and box office achievement
    Alien: Romulus
    Beetlejuice Beetlejuice
    Deadpool & Wolverine
    Gladiator II
    Inside Out 2
    Twisters
    Wicked
    The Wild Robot

    Best animated feature
    Flow
    Inside Out 2
    Memoir of a Snail
    Moana 2
    Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl
    The Wild Robot

    Best television drama series
    The Day of the Jackal
    The Diplomat
    Mr & Mrs Smith
    Shogun
    Slow Horses
    Squid Game

    Best drama actor
    Donald Glover,“Mr & Mrs Smith”
    Jake Gyllenhaal,“Presumed Innocent”
    Gary Oldman,“Slow Horses”
    Eddie Redmayne,“The Day of the Jackal”
    Hiroyuki Sanada,“Shogun”
    Billy Bob Thornton, "Landman"

    Best drama actress
    Kathy Bates,“Matlock”
    Emma D'Arcy,“House of the Dragon”
    Maya Erskine,“Mr & Mrs Smith”
    Keira Knightley,“Black Doves”
    Keri Russell,“The Diplomat”
    Anna Sawai, "Shogun"

    Best musical or comedy series
    Abbott Elementary
    The Bear
    The Gentlemen
    Hacks
    Nobody Wants This
    Only Murders in the Building

    Best musical or comedy actor
    Adam Brody,“Nobody Wants This”
    Ted Danson,“A Man on the Inside”
    Steve Martin,“Only Murders in the Building”
    Jason Segel,“Shrinking”
    Martin Short,“Only Murders in the Building”
    Jeremy Allen White,“The Bear”

    Best musical or comedy actress
    Kristen Bell,“Nobody Wants This”
    Quinta Brunson,“Abbott Elementary”
    Ayo Edebiri,“The Bear”
    Selena Gomez,“Only Murders in the Building”
    Kathryn Hahn,“Agatha All Along”
    Jean Smart, "Hacks"

    Best limited series or TV movie
    Baby Reindeer
    Disclaimer
    Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story
    The Penguin
    Ripley
    True Detective: Night Country

    Best limited series or TV movie actor
    Colin Farrell,“The Penguin”
    Richard Gadd,“Baby Reindeer”
    Kevin Kline,“Disclaimer”
    Cooper Koch,“Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story”
    Ewan McGregor,“A Gentleman in Moscow”
    Andrew Scott, "Ripley"

    Best limited series or TV movie actress
    Cate Blanchett,“Disclaimer”
    Jodie Foster,“True Detective: Night Country”
    Cristin Milioti,“The Penguin”
    Sofia Vergara,“Griselda”
    Naomi Watts,“Feud: Capote vs the Swans”
    Kate Winslet, "The Regime"

