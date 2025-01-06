Peru confirms over 6 dead, 25 injured, 17 missing after bus plunges into river

(MENAFN) At least six people have been confirmed dead, 25 others injured, and 17 more are missing after a bus plunged into a river in northwest Peru, according to local authorities on Friday. The tragic accident occurred early Friday morning, when the bus, traveling from Lima to Pomabamba in northern Peru, fell into the Pacosbamba River. Several passengers were ejected from the bus during the crash and swept away by the strong currents of the river.



The bus had left Lima the previous evening, and the incident occurred as it made its way toward its destination. The exact cause of the crash is still under investigation, but local media reports suggest that poor road conditions may have contributed to the accident. Rescue operations are still ongoing, with both police and a Civil Defense team working tirelessly to locate the missing passengers and assist the injured.



The authorities have yet to confirm the exact number of casualties, as the search for survivors continues. Emergency response teams have been working in difficult conditions, trying to recover those still missing and provide medical aid to those who were injured in the crash.



The accident highlights the ongoing challenges faced by travelers in rural and mountainous areas of Peru, where poorly maintained roads and hazardous conditions often contribute to deadly accidents. Efforts are now focused on recovering the missing passengers and determining the full extent of the tragedy.

