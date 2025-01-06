Gas leakage from heater claims lives of 5 in eastern Afghanistan

(MENAFN) A gas leakage from a heater claimed the lives of five family members in Khost province, eastern Afghanistan, on Sunday night, according to provincial police spokesman Tahir Ehrar. The tragic incident occurred while the family was sleeping in their apartment, where they had been using a gas heater to stay warm amid the cold winter temperatures. The gas leakage led to suffocation, causing their deaths.



This incident marks the second such tragedy in Khost province in recent weeks. In a similar case, four members of another family died after a gas cylinder exploded in their apartment. These incidents highlight the dangers faced by residents in the region, where access to proper heating systems is limited due to the ongoing conflict.



In Afghanistan, particularly in areas affected by years of war, there is no central heating system available for residents. As a result, many people rely on traditional methods, such as wooden stoves and gas heaters, to keep their homes warm during the harsh winter months. These methods, however, pose significant risks, as evidenced by the recent tragic incidents.



The lack of infrastructure and safety measures exacerbates the vulnerability of families in these regions, where basic needs like heating can turn into life-threatening hazards during the cold season.

MENAFN06012025000045015839ID1109058775