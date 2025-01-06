Qatar hosts Syrian transitional government ministers for talks

(MENAFN) Qatar's Prime and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani, held discussions in Doha on Sunday with Asaad Al Shaibani, the foreign minister of Syria's interim government, according to AFP.



During their first visit to Qatar since the ousting of President Bashar Al Assad, ministers from Syria's transitional urged the United States to lift sanctions on Damascus.



In a statement, Qatar's foreign confirmed the premier’s meeting with key Syrian officials, including interim foreign minister Asaad Al Shaibani, defense minister Murhaf Abu Qasra, and intelligence chief Anas Khattab.



Sheikh Mohammed reaffirmed Qatar’s stance in support of Syria’s unity, sovereignty, and independence, the ministry stated.



Earlier, a Syrian diplomat and a Qatari official confirmed Shaibani’s arrival in Doha on Sunday morning for talks, with Qatar being home to the largest US military base in the region.

