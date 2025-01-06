Ethiopia praises Chinese company for contribution in industrial, economic development

(MENAFN) The Ethiopian government has praised China's Huajian Group for its "significant contribution" to the country’s industrial and economic development through its investments. The Ethiopian Industrial Parks Development Corporation (IPDC), the government body responsible for overseeing Ethiopia’s manufacturing sector, issued a statement on Saturday highlighting the positive impact of Huajian’s operations in the country. The IPDC acknowledged the company’s efforts in creating employment opportunities for thousands of Ethiopians while also noting Huajian’s valuable role in transferring technology, knowledge, and skills.



According to the IPDC, Huajian has invested more than 150 million U.S. dollars in Ethiopia, creating jobs for over 12,000 Ethiopian workers. The company’s contributions to the local economy have been praised for improving the livelihoods of many citizens and promoting the growth of the manufacturing sector. IPDC’s Chief Executive Officer, Fisseha Yitagesu, emphasized the Ethiopian government’s continued support for Huajian’s existing operations as well as its future investments in the country.



During a recent meeting with Huajian representatives, the company expressed interest in further expanding its footprint in Ethiopia, particularly in the Dire Dawa Free Trade Zone. The IPDC welcomed this interest and reiterated the government’s commitment to supporting such initiatives.



Huajian, a Chinese footwear manufacturer, began its operations in Ethiopia in 2011, setting up its first factory in the Chinese-invested Eastern Industrial Zone. The company expanded its presence in 2016 with a second factory located in its own industrial park on the outskirts of Addis Ababa, the capital. Huajian’s success is frequently cited as an example of the positive outcomes of China’s Belt and Road Initiative, which the Ethiopian government views as a far-reaching project with global significance.

