Azerbaijan To Produce SPC Boards Locally With Modern Technology
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Azerbaijan is set to produce SPC (Stone Plastic Composite)
boards locally for the first time, as the construction of the
“Mister Decor” Limited Liability Company's (LLC) decorative
flooring production facility in the Agdam Industrial Park nears
completion, Azernews reports citing Azerbaijan
State News Agency.
According to Ali Aliyev, Director of“Mister Decor” LLC, over 80
percent of the construction has been finished, with equipment
expected to be ordered soon. The facility plans to begin production
at the end of 2025, with an annual production capacity of 1.5
million square meters. Approximately 80 people will be employed at
the plant.
Aliyev highlighted that SPC floors, made from a mixture of
carbonate-calcium and PVC solution, are resistant to combustion,
moisture, and offer high hygienic standards. While the product is
currently imported from countries like China, Russia, and India,
the high transportation costs have limited its market spread. The
new production facility aims to meet domestic demand for these
innovative flooring products and reduce reliance on imports.
