Azerbaijan To Produce SPC Boards Locally With Modern Technology

1/4/2025 7:08:41 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Azerbaijan is set to produce SPC (Stone Plastic Composite) boards locally for the first time, as the construction of the “Mister Decor” Limited Liability Company's (LLC) decorative flooring production facility in the Agdam Industrial Park nears completion, Azernews reports citing Azerbaijan State News Agency.

According to Ali Aliyev, Director of“Mister Decor” LLC, over 80 percent of the construction has been finished, with equipment expected to be ordered soon. The facility plans to begin production at the end of 2025, with an annual production capacity of 1.5 million square meters. Approximately 80 people will be employed at the plant.

Aliyev highlighted that SPC floors, made from a mixture of carbonate-calcium and PVC solution, are resistant to combustion, moisture, and offer high hygienic standards. While the product is currently imported from countries like China, Russia, and India, the high transportation costs have limited its market spread. The new production facility aims to meet domestic demand for these innovative flooring products and reduce reliance on imports.

AzerNews

