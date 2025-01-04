Lavrov voces remarks on Russian army existence in post-revolt Syria

(MENAFN) Russian Foreign Sergey Lavrov stated on Sunday that discussions regarding the continued operation of Russian military bases in Syria could be held with the country’s new leadership. In an interview with RIA Novosti, Lavrov emphasized that the presence of Russian military bases in Syria is governed by bilateral agreements, which outline the terms of their operation under international law. However, he acknowledged that recent changes in Syria, particularly the ousting of President Bashar Assad, may necessitate adjustments to these agreements.

Lavrov noted that while no formal requests to amend the agreements have been made, the ongoing transition period until March 1, 2025, under Syria’s interim government, may limit its ability to make significant policy changes. The situation became more complex after Hayat Tahrir-al-Sham (HTS) militants launched a surprise offensive across Syria, including capturing key cities and forcing Assad to resign, prompting concerns over the future of Russia’s military bases in Khmeimim and Tartus, which Moscow and Damascus had agreed to maintain for 49 years in 2017.

Lavrov clarified that the future discussions with Syria’s new leadership would cover not just the preservation of Russian bases but also the terms of their operation, maintenance, and cooperation with local authorities. He also mentioned that Moscow continues to engage with the new Syrian authorities, ensuring the safety of Russian citizens and its embassy, while supporting Syria's sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov confirmed that Moscow is in ongoing talks with the new Syrian leadership about the future of Russian military presence, though no definitive decisions have been made yet.



