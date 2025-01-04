AFU Shoot Down 34 Russian Drones, 47 More Are Lost In Field

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Ukrainian Defense Forces have shot down 34 Russian Shahed attack drones and other types of drones, and another 47 imitator drones were lost locally.

According to the report, from 19:00 on Friday, January 3, the Russians attacked Ukraine with 81 Shahed-type attack UAVs and imitator drones of various types from the directions of Briansk, Kursk, Orel, and Primorsko-Akhtarsk.

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare units, and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Air Force and Defense Forces.

As of 09:00, 34 Shahed attack UAVs and other types of drones were confirmed downed in Poltava, Sumy, Kharkiv, Kyiv, Chernihiv, Cherkasy, Kirovohrad, Dnipro, Odesa and Mykolaiv regions.

Due to the active counteraction of the Defense Forces, 47 enemy imitator drones were lost in the area (without negative consequences).

“However, the downed UAVs caused damage in Chernihiv and Sumy regions - private houses were damaged. The victims are being provided with assistance,” the Air Force added.

As Ukrinform reported, in the first three days of 2025 alone, Russia used more than 300 attack drones and about 20 missiles against Ukraine .