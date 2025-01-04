Balancing Growth, Gratitude, And Giving Back: An Exclusive Interview With Craig Shults

(MENAFN- Zex PR Wire)

Orange County, CA, 4th January 2025, ZEX PR WIRE , In a captivating new interview, Craig Shults, a seasoned finance professional and the Controller and CFO at JSL Construction, shares insights into his career journey, the lessons he's learned, and his philosophy on balancing ambition, gratitude, and giving back. Originally from the Mohawk Valley in Upstate New York, Craig's path from small-town beginnings to professional success in Orange County, California, is a testament to resilience, lifelong learning, and a commitment to making a meaningful impact.

The interview delves into how Craig's upbringing in Upstate New York shaped his approach to business and life. Reflecting on his values, Craig credits his early experiences with instilling a deep appreciation for community and hard work.“Success is never a solo effort,” he explains, emphasizing the importance of relationships and mutual support in both personal and professional achievements.

Craig also highlights the role of lifelong learning in his success, sharing how his educational journey-from earning multiple degrees to continually expanding his skill set-has equipped him to adapt in an ever-evolving business landscape.“The business world doesn't stand still, and neither should we,” he states, underscoring the importance of curiosity and adaptability.

The conversation explores Craig's strategies for navigating challenges, maintaining work-life balance, and fostering a mindset of gratitude. He describes how practices like reflection and meditation have helped him stay grounded and approach difficult situations with clarity.“Ambition drives us forward, but gratitude keeps us grounded,” Craig shares, offering advice on how to balance the pursuit of success with a sense of fulfillment and appreciation.

One of the most inspiring aspects of the interview is Craig's commitment to giving back. He discusses the joy and purpose he finds in supporting organizations like the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation and the Make-A-Wish Foundation, as well as integrating philanthropy into his business practices at JSL Construction. For Craig, giving back is more than an act of kindness-it's a way to create lasting impact and invest in the future of communities.

“Success isn't just measured in profits; it's measured in the difference you make in people's lives,” he explains, urging others to incorporate philanthropy into their personal and professional lives.

In the interview, Craig offers actionable advice for those looking to build resilient and impactful careers. From embracing challenges to staying true to your values, his words are a powerful reminder that success is as much about who you are as what you achieve.

About Craig Shults

Craig Shults, based in Orange County, California, is a dynamic finance professional with a career defined by resilience, ambition, and lifelong learning. Originally from the Mohawk Valley in Upstate New York, Craig has worked across industries and now serves as Controller and CFO at JSL Construction. Outside of work, he is passionate about fitness, cooking, travel, and giving back, supporting causes like the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation and the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

