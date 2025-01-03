Techmediabreaks Thumzup Media Corp. (NASDAQ: TZUP) Eyes Continued Adoption Of Flagship Platform

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Thumzup (NASDAQ: TZUP) , an emerging leader in social branding and marketing solutions, has seen tremendous growth in the number of advisers subscribing to its proprietary ad-tech platform.“Our platform's capability to engage consumers directly through social media and reward them for their endorsements has met with enthusiastic response from a wide spectrum of businesses,” said Thumzup CEO Robert Steele.“This includes retailers, restaurants, home furnishings, clothes, coffee shops and consumer brands in beverages and breakfast cereals. The Thumzup is continuing to resonate with advertisers, and we are thrilled by the continued adoption of our platform.”

“With a goal of democratizing the multi-billion dollar social media branding and marketing industry through its unique approach, Thumzup also announced a strategic partnership with Tedras Global Solutions, LLC and its principal, Courtney Doutherd, a globally recognized software engineer and artificial intelligence expert,” reads a recent article.“Under the terms of the partnership, the company will integrate state-of-the-art AI into its flagship ad-tech platform, marking a bold step toward redefining social media advertising.”

About Thumzup®

Thumzup Media Corporation is democratizing the multi-billion dollar social media branding and marketing industry. Its flagship product, the Thumzup platform, utilizes a robust programmatic advertiser dashboard coupled with a consumer-facing App to enable individuals to get paid cash for posting about participating advertisers on major social media outlets through the Thumzup App. The easy-to-use dashboard allows advertisers to programmatically customize their campaigns. Cash payments are made to App users/creators through PayPal and other digital payment systems.

