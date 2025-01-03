Dark Winds Season 3 New Trailer Released-More Suspense, And A Mystery That Will Keep You Guessing

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Networks has released an exciting new trailer for the upcoming third season of the psychological thriller Dark Winds. This season, which will premiere with the first of eight episodes on Sunday, March 9 at 9 p.m. ET, picks up six months after the events of season two.

Season 3 overview

The third season follows Lt. Joe Leaphorn (Zahn McClarnon) and Jim Chee (Kiowa Gordon) as they investigate the mysterious disappearance of two boys. The only clues left behind are an abandoned bicycle and a bloodstained patch of ground, leading the duo into a complex investigation filled with suspense and intrigue.

Behind the scenes

Dark Winds is created by Graham Roland, who is known for his work on Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan, The Returned, and Fringe. The showrunner for this season is John Wirth, whose credits include Hell on Wheels and Hap and Leonard. The series is executive produced by Roland, Wirth, McClarnon, Robert Redford, George R.R. Martin, Chris Eyre, Tina Elmo, Jim Chory, Vince Gerardis, and Anne Hillerman.

Dark Winds Season 3 stars Zahn McClarnon (Westworld, Fargo), Kiowa Gordon (Roswell, New Mexico), Jessica Matten (Rez Ball, Burden of Truth), and Deanna Allison (Accused, Edge of America). Joining the cast as guest stars are Jenna Elfman (Dharma & Greg, Fear the Walking Dead) as FBI Special Agent Sylvia Washington, Bruce Greenwood (The Fall of the House of Usher, The Resident) as Tom Spenser, and Raoul Max Trujillo (Mayans M.C., Blue Beetle) as Budge. Other notable guest stars include Tonantzin Carmelo, Alex Meraz, Terry Serpico, Derek Hinkey, Phil Burke, Christopher Heyerdahl, and A. Martinez.

Ahead of the Season 3 premiere, viewers can catch up on the first two seasons of Dark Winds on AMC+ or via the AMC Collection on Netflix. The series, based on Tony Hillerman's Leaphorn & Chee book series, has captivated audiences with its blend of mystery, suspense, and stunning visuals.