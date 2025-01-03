Allen Media Group's HBCU GO 2025 Basketball Season Launches With Jackson State Vs. Alcorn State Showdown

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Allen Group's HBCU Go 2025 Season Launches With Jackson State Vs. Alcorn State Showdown On Sat., Jan. 4

Premiering Saturday, Jan. 4 at 1 PM ET, Sports Vet Charlie Neal Leads Play-By-Play Commentary; HBCU GO Sports Crossover Show Premieres After Women's Match Up

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, January 3, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- As previously announced, this Saturday, January 4, Allen Media Group's (AMG) HBCU GO, a free-streaming digital platform and the leading media provider for the nation's 107 Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs), proudly launches its 2025 HBCU GO Basketball Season with a thrilling showdown between Jackson State University and Alcorn State. Viewers can experience the action of Women's and Men's hoops from the SWAC, CIAA, SIAC, and more with veteran sports analyst Charlie Neal delivering play-by-play commentary supported by the insightful analysis of Nia Symone and Tim Scarborough.

The excitement doesn't stop there-the HBCU GO Sports Crossover Show, hosted by Jasmine McKoy and Tolly Carr, will premiere following the Women's game. The show will provide the HBCU community with an in-depth weekly look at the HBCU sports scene and culture, including profiles, highlights, exclusive interviews, and more.

The 2025 HBCU GO basketball season launches with live broadcasts every Saturday at 1 PM ET, streaming on HBCU GO and airing via broadcast syndication in major television markets, such as New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Philadelphia, Dallas, Atlanta, Boston, San Francisco, Seattle, Memphis, Detroit, Sacramento, Miami, Tampa, and Pittsburgh, and nationally on TheGrio Television Network. Select games will also air across various digital platforms including HBCU GO's mobile app and FAST channel that is available on AMG's free-streaming platforms, theGrio Gold and Local Now. Games will re-air Sundays at 12 Noon ET, ensuring fans never miss a moment of the action.

HBCU GO continues to set the standard for celebrating the rich culture and competition of HBCU sports. Click HERE for the complete 2025 Basketball Schedule.

ABOUT HBCU GO

HBCU GO is a cultural lifestyle destination and leading sports media provider that embraces and represents the voice of Black Excellence every day of the year through an all-new platform that captures the rich history, diversity, perspectives, and cultural experiences at Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs). HBCU GO also provides a platform for emerging creatives in media production, branding, and broadcasting. We offer our viewers the best in live sports, original series, documentaries, films, comedy, and edutainment programming produced by African American leading producers, directors, and students from select HBCUs.

Launched in 2012, the free-streaming service ‍HBCU GO was purchased by Byron Allen in 2021 and is part of Byron Allen's Allen Media Group (AMG). AMG is headquartered in Los Angeles with offices in New York, Chicago, Atlanta, and Charleston, SC. AMG owns 27 ABC-NBC-CBS-FOX network affiliate broadcast television stations in 21 U.S. markets and twelve 24-hour HD television networks serving nearly 300 million subscribers: THE WEATHER CHANNEL, THE WEATHER CHANNEL EN ESPAÑOL, THEGRIO TELEVISION NETWORK, PETS, COMEDY, RECIPE, CARS, ES, MYDESTINATION, JUSTICECENTRAL, HBCU GO, and PATTRN. AMG also owns the streaming platforms HBCU GO, THE GRIO STREAMING APP, SPORTS, THE WEATHER CHANNEL STREAMING APP, and LOCAL NOW -- the free-streaming AVOD service powered by THE WEATHER CHANNEL and content partners, which delivers real-time, hyper-local news, weather, traffic, sports, and lifestyle information. For more information, visit

