ASE Announced 2.4% Rise By 2024

Amman Stock Exchange continued efforts in 2024 to create a safe securities' environment and boost investor confidence despite regional challenges, which cast a shadow on the national economy and financial markets across the region, said ASE CEO Mazen Wathaifi (JT file photo)

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - Chief Executive Officer of Amman (ASE) Mazen Wathaifi announced on Saturday that the corporate rose by 2.4 per cent in 2024.

He added that the ASE continued its efforts to create a safe securities' environment and boost investor's confidence despite regional challenges, which cast a shadow on the national and markets across the region, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

The General (ASEGI) free float weighted index rose to 2,488.8 points by the end of 2024, compared to 2,431.2 by the end of 2023, recording an increase of 2.4 per cent, the highest since 2009, with an exception of 2022, Wathaifi said.

The ASE20 free float weighted index rose to 1,344.0 points by the end of 2024, compared to 1,308.8 points by the end of 2023, with an increase of 2.7 per cent, he said.

He pointed out that the Total Return Index (ASETR), which measures the change in the share prices of the index sample companies in addition to the cash distributions of these companies assuming they are reinvested in the shares of index companies, rose to 1,641.5 points by the end of 2024, compared to 1,488.5 points by the end of 2023, with an increase of 10.3 per cent.

The market share value of the Amman Stock Exchange rose to about JD17.7 billion, with an increase of 4.2 per cent, compared to 2023, he said, noting that the market value at the end of 2023, excluding the closing of 2022, was the highest since 2015.

As for the trading volume, it dropped in 2024 to around JD1.2 billion, compared to about JD1.5 billion in 2023, with a decrease of 17.7 per cent, said Wathaifi.