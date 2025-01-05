Aida Camp Unveils Street And Mural Honouring French Twin City Neung-Sur-Oise

(MENAFN- Palestine News ) Bethlehem / PNN /

As part of ongoing efforts to strengthen and develop the twin-city relationship between Aida Refugee Camp in Bethlehem and the French city of Neung-sur-Oise, a street in Aida Camp has been named after the French city, accompanied by the unveiling of a mural depicting its historic castle. This initiative symbolises the enduring connection and appreciation shared between the two communities.

The ceremony, held in the newly named street, brought together the head and members of the Popular Services Committee, representatives from local institutions, and residents of the camp. Attendees inaugurated the mural and the street sign, with speeches highlighting the importance of fostering ties between Aida Camp and Neung-sur-Oise, which have been twinned for several years.

Said Al-Azha head of the Popular Services Committee, welcomed attendees and noted that the inauguration coincides with the start of the new year.



He described the event as a celebration of the deep bonds between the camp and the French city, represented by the mural of Neung-sur-Oise's historic castle - the oldest in the city.

Al-Azha emphasised that the twin-city relationship between Aida Camp and Neung-sur-Oise is a model of humanitarian cooperation between peoples, transcending distances and ethnicities to oppose injustice and aggression.



He added that the mural unveiled today is a testament to the long-standing collaboration between the two communities and expressed hope for further strengthening of these ties in the future.

Dr. Abdel Fattah Abu Srour, speaking at the event, highlighted the strong ties between Aida Refugee Camp and the French city of Neung-sur-Oise, which has consistently supported the rights of the Palestinian people, including the right of return.



He noted that naming the street after the French city is an expression of gratitude and recognition for its unwavering solidarity and support.

The unveiling of the mural carried several messages, including the deep-rooted relationship between the camp and the city and a call for continued French support to bolster the resilience of the Palestinian people amidst the ongoing acts of aggression and what he described as a war of annihilation.

Ribal Al-Kurdi, Executive Director of the Alrowwad Cultural and Arts Society in Aida Camp, described the initiative as a message to the French city, urging it to intensify its efforts in defending Palestinian rights in the face of the current challenges.



He emphasised the need for stronger collaboration between allies and partners to safeguard these rights, with support from cities like Neung-sur-Oise.

Al-Kurdi also stressed that naming the street serves as a clear signal of the importance of maintaining and further developing the twin-city relationship. He pointed to plans for additional murals across the camp to solidify these ties and foster cultural exchange between the Palestinian and French communities.

For Palestinians, murals have become an essential tool for showcasing cultures, histories, and landmarks of different peoples, as well as a means to strengthen connections between Aida Camp and its international partners. Through art, the French city's culture and experiences are shared with the camp's residents.

Artist Abdullah Hamad, a muralist from Aida Camp, explained that mural art is a powerful medium for expressing the traditions and cultures of diverse civilizations. He noted that the mural of Neung-sur-Oise's historic castle is a prime example of cultural exchange through art, illustrating the shared values and solidarity between the two communities.



