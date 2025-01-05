Minister Of State For International Cooperation Meets Canadian Minister Of International Development
QNA
Doha, Qatar: Minister of State for International Cooperation Maryam bint Ali bin Nasser Al Misnad met today with the Canadian Minister of International Development HE Ahmed Hussen.
The meeting discussed ties between the State of Qatar and Canada, and ways to enhance bilateral cooperation, particularly in the fields of development and humanitarian work.
The meeting also discussed the latest developments in Syria, in addition to a host of topics of mutual interest.
Acting Director of the Department of American Affairs at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Jassim Mohammed Al Asmakh attended the meeting.
