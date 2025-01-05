Jordan Will Resume Flights To Syria Once Damascus Airport Is Technically, Logistically Ready Official

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN/ DAMASCUS - Chief Commissioner of the Civil Regulatory Commission Captain Haitham Misto on Saturday said that a delegation is ready to go to Syria to assess the technical, logistical and security conditions of the Damascus International and its readiness to accommodate international flights.

In a statement to the Jordan News Agency (Petra), Misto said that there was ongoing coordination with the Syrian Civil Aviation Authority.

"Once an official reply is received from the Syrian side, the Jordanian technical delegation will be sent to evaluate the technical state of Damascus airport. Based on the delegation's report, an appropriate decision will be made regarding the resumption of Jordanian flights to Damascus International Airport."

He emphasized that the resumption of air traffic to Syria depends on fulfilling international aviation requirements to ensure aviation security and safety.

Misto also explained that international aviation standards are applied to all airports worldwide without exception. "These standards include logistical, technical, and airspace safety requirements to ensure the security and safety of aviation."

Meanwhile, Syria said on Saturday the country's main airport in Damascus would resume international flights starting next week after such commercial trips were halted following last month's ouster of president Bashar Al Assad, AFP reported.

"We announce we will start receiving international flights to and from Damascus International Airport from" Tuesday, state news agency SANA said, quoting Ashhad al-Salibi, who heads the General Authority of Civil Aviation and Air Transport.

"We reassure Arab and international airlines that we have begun the phase of rehabilitating the Aleppo and Damascus airports with our partners' help, so that they can welcome flights from all over the world," he said.

International aid planes and foreign diplomatic delegations have already been landing in Syria. Domestic flights have also resumed.

On Thursday, Qatar Airways announced it will resume flights to the Syrian capital after nearly 13 years, starting with three weekly flights on Tuesday.

A Qatari official told AFP last month that Doha had offered the new Syrian authorities help in resuming operations at Damascus airport.

On December 18, the first flight since rebels ousted Assad on December 8 took off from Damascus airport to Aleppo in the country's north, AFP journalists saw.