Cassation Court Upholds 10-Year Sentence For Bank Robber

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - The Court of Cassation upheld a March State Security Court (SSC) ruling sentencing a man to 10 years in prison after convicting him of robbing a in Amman in January 2018.

The court declared the defendant guilty of theft and carrying out acts that would endanger the safety of society, disturbing public order, spreading fear among citizens and jeopardising economic resources and handed him the maximum punishment.

“What the defendant did was a dangerous act that caused fear among the public and the bank employees and endangered their lives, so we strongly believe that he deserves the maximum punishment in this case,” the SSC ruled.

Court papers said the defendant wanted to earn quick cash so he decided to rob a bank in Wihdat neighbourhood.

On Jan. 24, the court maintained, the defendant wore a black hat and women's stocking on his head and entered the bank waving a pistol.

The defendant handed the teller a black bag he was carrying and asked him to fill it with cash, court papers said.

The teller placed JD76,000 in the bag, court papers said.

The defendant fled the scene and was arrested in December 2021, the court documents added.

Investigators were able to identify the suspect from the surveillance footage that was captured on the bank cameras, according to court documents.

Through his lawyer, the defendant contested the court's ruling, arguing that“the court relied on contradictory and ambiguous evidence”.

The lawyer also argued that the prosecution failed to“provide solid evidence” that would implicate his client in the case.

Meanwhile, the SSC general attorney asked the higher court to uphold the court's ruling.

However, the higher court ruled that the Criminal Court followed the proper procedures and the defendant deserved the verdict he had received.

“It was also clear to the court that the defendant confessed willingly to robbing the bank,” the court stated.

The Cassation Court bench comprised judges Yassin Abdullat, Nayef Samarat, Mohammad Khashashneh, Qassem Dughmi and Hammad Ghzawi.