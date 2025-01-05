Public Works Ministry Completes JD311.7M Worth Of Infrastructure Projects In 2024

The Ministry of Public Works and Housing completed 186 projects across various sectors in 2024, including road, building, and governorate initiatives, with a total value of JD311.7 million (JT file photo)

The Ministry of Public Works and Housing completed 186 projects across various sectors in 2024, including road, building, and governorate initiatives, with a total value of JD311.7 million (JT file photo)

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - The of Public Works and completed 186 projects across various sectors in 2024, including road, building, and governorate initiatives, with a total value of JD311.7 million.

Ministry spokesperson Omar Maharmeh said that 145 projects are currently underway, valued at JD360.8 million, noting that the 2025 budget includes 343 planned projects, totalling JD165.8 million, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

Regarding building projects, the ministry finalised 57 projects in 2024, with a total cost of JD130.5 million, adding that 41 projects valued at JD294.8 million are under implementation, and 69 projects worth JD125 million are slated for 2025.

Maharmeh also highlighted the achievements of the Governorates Administration Department, which completed 87 projects in 2024, amounting to JD13.7 million.

At present, 69 projects worth JD9.8 million are under implementation, while 257 projects, valued at JD20.9 million, are planned for 2025 across 14 regions, primarily in governorates, he said.

In 2024, inspection committees of the National Construction Council conducted 706 site visits, rectifying 340 suspended projects and achieving a correction rate of 69.67 per cent.

Safety violations, unauthorised wall removals, and complaints about residential buildings saw a significant decline, with only 26 complaints recorded during the year.

Discussing the Housing and Urban Development Corporation's contributions, Maharmeh said that the corporation developed infrastructure for 433 land plots, maintained 44 apartments, and constructed 10 kiosks.

“Currently, work is underway on 288 land plots, the maintenance of 10 apartments, and the construction of seven storage units, with an additional 677 plots of land under study for future projects,” he said.