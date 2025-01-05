Hart Triple-Double Sparks Knicks To Eighth Straight NBA Win

Nikola Jokic #15 of the Denver Nuggets attempts a shot over Walker Kessler #24 of the Utah Jazz during the second half of a game at Delta Centre on Tuesday in Salt Lake City, Utah (AFP photo)

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) WASHINGTON - Josh Hart delivered his third triple-double of the season on Tuesday to spark the New York Knicks to a 126-106 victory at Washington that stretched their win streak to eight games.

Hart had 23 points, 15 rebounds and 10 assists for his ninth triple-double with the Knicks while Karl-Anthony Towns had a game-high 32 points and 13 rebounds.

Jalen Brunson and O.G. Anunoby each scored 18 points for New York, which improved to 23-10.

The Knicks led 59-57 at half time over the Eastern doormats and pulled away in the third quarter before dominating the fourth to win.

"We executed, we got stops, we played fast," Hart said. "We played to our strengths. Sometimes it takes us a little while to wake up. We always do."

At Salt Lake City the Denver Nuggets got triple-doubles from Nikola Jokic and Russell Westbrook in beating the Utah Jazz 132-121.

Jokic had 36 points, 23 rebounds and 10 assists while Westbrook contributed 16 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists to ignite the Nuggets.

Michael Porter added 21 points for Denver while Jamal Murray and Christian Braun each scored 20 for the Nuggets (18-13).

The NBA-best Cleveland Cavaliers, led by 25 points from Darius Garland and 23 by Donovan Mitchell, rolled over host Golden State 113-95 to improve their win streak to seven.

Reserve Moses Moody led the Warriors with 19 points while Stephen Curry managed only 11 points on 4-of-14 shooting, 3-of-11 from three-point range.

Embiid leads Sixers

Philadelphia's Joel Embiid scored 37 points and grabbed nine rebounds to power the 76ers to their fourth victory in a row, a 125-103 triumph at Portland.

Tyrese Maxey added 23 points for the Sixers.

At New Orleans, James Harden sank four free throws in the final 17 seconds to give the Los Angeles Clippers a 116-113 victory over the host Pelicans, the NBA's worst club dropping a 10th consecutive game to sink to 5-28.

Norman Powell scored a game-high 35 points while Harden added 27 as the Clippers improved to 19-13.

De'Aaron Fox scored a game-high 33 points and the Sacramento Kings, who trailed by as many as 18 points, beat visiting Dallas 110-100 to snap a six-game losing streak.

The Kings closed the third quarter with a 17-2 run for an 83-77 lead entering the fourth, which began with an 11-4 Sacramento run for a 94-81 edge as the hosts pulled away to stay.

The Mavericks were without Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving.

Elsewhere, Coby White had 23 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists to spark the Chicago Bulls' 115-108 overtime victory at Charlotte.

Miles Bridges, who had a game-high 31 points for the Hornets, hit a three-pointer with 1.1 seconds remaining in regulation to force overtime at 98-98.