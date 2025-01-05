Minister Of State For International Cooperation Meets US Ambassador

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: of State for International Cooperation HE Maryam bint Ali bin Nasser Al Misnad met Sunday with HE Ambassador of the United States of America to the State of Qatar Timmy Davis.

During the meeting, they discussed the cooperation relations between the two countries and the latest developments in the region, particularly in Syria.

Acting Director of the Department of American Affairs at the of Foreign Affairs, Jassim Mohamed Al Asmakh, attended the meeting.