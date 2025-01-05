Both 'Mufasa' And 'Sonic' Claim N. America Box Office Supremacy

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) LOS ANGELES, United States - The holiday weekend in North America saw two films battling for box-office supremacy and both emerging with a claim to first place.

Disney's animated drama "Mufasa: The Lion King" prevailed in the five days from Christmas Day through on Sunday with an estimated take of $63.8 million, watcher Exhibitor Relations reported on Sunday.

But Paramount's action comedy "Sonic the Hedgehog 3", which booked $59.9 million for that same five-day holiday period, came out on top for the traditional Friday-through-Sunday stretch, edging the Disney film by $38 million to $37.1 million.

Overall, the weekend generated "big, although not record-breaking box office" numbers, said analyst David A. Gross, adding that "the next seven days should be excellent".

New vampire pic "Nosferatu" from Focus Features also posted impressive numbers, with $40.3 million for the five-day period and $21.2 million for the three-day weekend.

Gross called that "an excellent opening for a new horror film" -- a remake of the 1922 silent classic inspired by the 1897 novel "Dracula" -- and noted that critics' reviews are outstanding.

The ensemble cast includes Bill Skarsgard, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Willem Dafoe and Nicholas Hoult.

Universal's musical fantasy "Wicked", starring Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande, earned $31.7 million for five days ($19.5 million for three) as the latest spin on the magical world of Oz slipped one spot to fourth place. Its global earnings now stand at $634 million.

And Disney's animated "Moana 2" had an estimated $28.3 million in ticket sales for five days ($18.2 million for three), slipping one spot but holding on to top-five status for the fifth straight week.

Meantime, Searchlight Pictures' "A Complete Unknown", with Timothee Chalamet portraying an enigmatic Bob Dylan during the dizzying years that propelled the singer-songwriter from anonymity to world fame, took in a solid $23.3 million for five days ($11.6 million for three). Dylan himself has described Chalamet as a "brilliant actor".