Energy, Health Ministries Collaborate On 3.87M Euro Project For Solar Heating In Hospitals

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - of Energy and Mineral Resources Saleh Kharabsheh on Sunday launched the implementation and improvement of energy efficiency in hospitals project.

The project involves the installation of solar thermal water heating systems in 33 government hospitals across the Kingdom's three regions, along with system maintenance, monitoring, and training for hospital staff to ensure efficient operation.

The project aims to provide sustainable energy solutions to Jordan's healthcare sector, according to an Energy statement.

During a meeting with Ilham Khreisat, Secretary General of the Health Ministry for Administrative and Technical Affairs, Kharabsheh said that the project's total cost of 3.876 million euros is funded through a joint effort by the Italian Ministry of Environment and Energy Security and the Jordan Renewable Energy and Energy Efficiency Fund (JREEEF).

Khreisat welcomed the initiative, emphasising the critical importance of regular monitoring, maintenance, and staff training to guarantee the long-term functionality and success of the systems.

JREEEF Executive Director Rasmi Hamzah outlined the project's phased implementation: the first phase, targeting nine government hospitals in the northern region, will take place in 2025; the second phase will install systems in 15 hospitals in the central region in 2026; and the final phase, for nine hospitals in the southern region, will be completed by 2027.

Hamza added that the project is projected to reduce energy costs in government hospitals by JD 266,407 annually, as well as cut diesel consumption by 290,683 litres per year and liquefied petroleum gas consumption by 35,735 kilogrammes annually.

"This reduction in energy consumption equals 2,588 megawatt-hours per year and will result in a decrease of 866 tons of carbon emissions annually, aligning with Jordan's national energy strategy for 2020-2030 and contributing to the country's Economic Modernisation Vision and sustainable development goals."

In 2015, JREEEF installed solar water heating systems at Al Bashir Hospital and solar cells at 17 health centres between 2017 and 2019.

The installation of solar thermal systems in 33 government hospitals is part of two major initiatives announced by JREEEF at the Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources last month.

The second initiative focuses on equipping 12,000 homes with solar water heating systems, promoting the adoption of renewable energy in the residential sector, empowering local communities, and driving sustainable development.