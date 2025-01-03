Eritrea: Monetary Contribution To The National Association Of Eritrean War Disabled Veterans (NAEWDV)
(MENAFN- APO Group)
Diaspora nationals have extended monetary contribution to the National Association of Eritrean War Disabled Veterans.
Members of the 'Eri-Haben' association contributed 132,000 Nakfa, while members of 'Eri-291' contributed 8,000 Nakfa and a video camera.
Eritrean nationals in Israel provided 30,735 Nakfa, while Eritrean youth in Munich, Germany, contributed 32,100 Nakfa. Additionally, the Eritrean Embassy in Israel sent 836,100 Nakfa to the association.
Mr. Tesfamicael Haile, head of economic development for the National Association of Eritrean War Disabled Veterans, expressed appreciation for the Government and public support, noting its significant impact on the livelihoods of association members.
Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Information, Eritrea.
MENAFN03012025004934011406ID1109053357
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.