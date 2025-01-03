Eritrea: Monetary Contribution To The National Association Of Eritrean War Disabled Veterans (NAEWDV)

(MENAFN- APO Group)

Diaspora nationals have extended monetary contribution to the National Association of Eritrean War Disabled Veterans.

Members of the 'Eri-Haben' association contributed 132,000 Nakfa, while members of 'Eri-291' contributed 8,000 Nakfa and a camera.

Eritrean nationals in Israel provided 30,735 Nakfa, while Eritrean youth in Munich, Germany, contributed 32,100 Nakfa. Additionally, the Eritrean Embassy in Israel sent 836,100 Nakfa to the association.

Mr. Tesfamicael Haile, head of economic development for the National Association of Eritrean War Disabled Veterans, expressed appreciation for the Government and public support, noting its significant impact on the livelihoods of association members.

