Ukraine Plans To Produce 3,000 Cruise Missiles, 30,000 Long-Range Drones In 2025 - PM

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian defense companies intend to manufacture nearly 3,000 missiles and drone missiles, as well as at least 30,000 long-range drones.

Prime Denys Shmyhal stated this during a meeting on January 3, Ukrinform reports with reference to a published on his Telegram channel.

"Within the framework of the 'Weapons of Victory' project, we will launch long-term contracts with manufacturers for three to five years. We will pay special attention to the long-range component and the missile program. The task from the President of Ukraine is to produce at least 30,000 long-range drones. Ukrainian enterprises also plan to produce about 3,000 cruise missiles and drone missiles," Shmyhal said.

He noted that the plans of domestic defense industry enterprises include increasing existing production capacities to $30 billion.

At the same time, the government plans to develop the "Danish model", according to which partners procure weapons from the Ukrainian defense industry for the needs of the Ukrainian Army. It is expected to attract more than $1 billion by 2025.

Shmyhal added that in the field of public safety, the government will pay special attention to the development of a system of shelters based on the Finnish model. He explained that this is a public-private partnership, which involves a large network of reliable shelters. According to him, in peacetime, these shelters will serve different purposes.

As Ukrinform reported, at the first government meeting in 2025, the Prime Minister named 10 priorities for the Cabinet of Ministers throughout the year.