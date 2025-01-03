James Beard Award Winner Scott Conant Joins 49Th Winter Fancy Food Show As A Keynote Speaker

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) "Scott Conant on Simplicity and Success, from the James Beard Awards to the Chopped Kitchen" will offer insights into Conant's storied career in the kitchen and in front of the camera, beginning at 11 am PT on Sunday, January 19, 2025. Structured as a conversation with journalist Patranya Bhoolsuwan, the keynote will also explore foodservice success, how trends flow from restaurants to CPG, and Conant's philosophy about the beauty of simplicity.

"I'm thrilled to share my passion and insights with some of the most innovative food entrepreneurs in the country," Conant said. "I remember attending the Fancy Food Show for years as a young chef, and it still impresses and continues to evolve all these years later. Las Vegas is one of the world's premier hospitality hubs, and I'm honored to be a small part of it."

Known to many in the United States and beyond as a recurring judge on Food Network's Chopped and frequent co-host on Beat Bobby Flay, Conant has been an influential presence in the foodservice industry for decades. He's won two James Beard Awards for Best New Restaurant, as well as a Food & Wine Award for Best New Chef. In this moment of burgeoning specialty food sales in the foodservice channel, Conant's perspectives, experience, and vision for the future couldn't be more relevant to the Fancy Food Show audience.

"We are thrilled to welcome Scott Conant, a celebrated chef, restaurateur, and TV personality, as a keynote speaker for this year's Winter Fancy Food Show," said SFA president Bill Lynch.

"Scott's journey embodies the passion and innovation that define the specialty food industry. His insights will inspire attendees to think creatively about food and its evolving role in today's marketplace. Buyers attending the show will gain a unique perspective on emerging trends, flavor innovation, and what's next in specialty food from one of the industry's most respected voices. It's a keynote you won't want to miss!"

Programming will run on all three days of the 2025 Winter Fancy Food Show and will cover topics from funding to innovation, trends to tariffs, and buying to marketing. New Show features include First Taste Experience , the Winter Show's very own food hall, located on the Show Floor and featuring only the newest products in the market; Spark Showcase , a

dynamic area offering all-day programming that will spark new ideas, new connections, and new discoveries; Ask the Experts, an interactive space dedicated to 1:1 and small-group sessions; Debut District section of the Show Floor, featuring first-time exhibitors, new products, startups, and incubators; Tastemaker Conference Co-location , an annual gathering of food bloggers and content creators; and Maker Prep Course Graduation, a celebration of the first class of manufacturers to complete the reimagined six-month Maker Prep Course.

The Show is open only to qualified members of the specialty food trade, industry affiliates, and journalists. To learn more and register for the Show, visit the SFA website .

