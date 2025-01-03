K'taka: Cop Caught In Compromising Position With Woman At Office Washroom; Suspended (Ld)

(MENAFN- IANS) Tumakuru, Jan 3 (IANS) The Karnataka have suspended the Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) posted with the Madhugiri subdivision, who was allegedly caught on camera in a compromising position with a woman in his office washroom on Friday.

The office of the Karnataka Director General of Police (DGP) has issued the suspension orders of DSP P. Ramachandrappa in connection with the incident.

A showing the officer in uniform "romancing" the woman has gone on social in the state, raising serious concerns.

According to sources, the victim, a woman came into contact with the DSP from Madhugiri town, in connection with a land dispute complaint.

The victim from Pavagada town approached the police, and the DSP allegedly exploited his position to coerce her into an intimate act.

The police officer reportedly took the woman, who had come to complain, to his office washroom to commit the act.

It is suspected that a relative accompanying the woman secretly recorded the incident and circulated the video online.

The 35-second footage showed the officer in uniform and the woman noticing a mobile phone recording through a window.

It showed an intimate act of the senior police officer in uniform.

The video also showed the woman noticing the mobile phone at the window.

The incident has raised further concerns as Madhugiri town falls within Tumakuru district, the native of State Home Minister G. Parameshwara.

Following the video's release, the DSP has reportedly gone missing.

However, the Police Department has yet to give an official statement about the incident.

It is not known whether the woman has filed a complaint against the DSP.

The police are waiting for orders from senior officials for further action in connection with the incident.

The sources also claimed that the DSP used to indulge in obscene acts with the woman whenever she visited his office in connection with the case.

"Not able to bear the exploitation, the woman's relative had shot a video this time," the sources added.

Police sources said that the woman claimed in the questioning that she was taking blessings from him and not indulging in the compromising act as projected in the video.