‘The Pickle Factory’ Blends Work-Life Chaos With Family Bonds

Mumbai, Jan 3 (IANS) Vishwajoy Mukherjee's directorial The Pickle Factory serves up a delightful blend of work-life chaos and heartfelt family bonds.

The 10-episode rollercoaster streaming on Prasar Bharati's newly launched WAVES OTT is produced by Aarrav Jindal. Written by Mohak Pajni, Adhiraj, and Saransh Sharma, the show stars Ritwik Bhowmik and Tanya Maniktala, Sohaila Kapur, Gagandev Riar, Naveen Kaushik, and Akashdeep Arora.

The story follows Mahika (played by Tanya Maniktala), who, after losing her job and becoming an internet sensation for all the wrong reasons, ends up at her grandmother's house in Dehradun.

Struggling to find her footing, Mahika is reluctantly roped into an internship at the family's pickle factory. Her journey is filled with hilarious misadventures as she tries to navigate the quirky dynamics of her extended family, including her prank-pulling uncles, Jojo (Gagandev Riar) and Chandu (Naveen Kaushik), who bring their own brand of chaos wherever they go. Adding to the fun is Ritwik Bhowmik as Deb, Mahika's childhood crush, who's still holding a torch for her. Together, they create a workplace comedy that's far from ordinary.

"The Pickle Factory" is the kind of series where every character feels like a familiar face from your own family reunion. The chemistry between the cast is irresistibly engaging, with each episode brimming with laugh-out-loud moments, heartfelt exchanges, and just the right touch of drama. Jindal's production beautifully captures the quirky charm of small-town life, turning even the simplest tasks-like pickle-making-into a grand, unforgettable adventure.

The series is streaming on WAVES, a treasure trove of nostalgic content that brings timeless classics like“Ramayana,”“Mahabharat,”“Alif Laila,” and“Fauji” back to the screen.