Delhi Continues To Choke In 'Very Poor' Air Quality, CAQM Reimposes GRAP-3 Restrictions

(MENAFN- Live Mint) The Centre's panel on Delhi-NCR's air quality on Friday brought back stage 3 curbs under the Graded Response Action Plan amid a rise in air pollution levels owing to unfavourable meteorological conditions, according to an official order.

Delhi's air pollution levels showed an increasing trend and the 24-hour average air quality (AQI) stood at 371 at 4 pm.

​According to forecasts from the India Meteorological Department and the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology, the air quality situation is predicted to deteriorate further owing to unfavourable meteorological conditions.

The Commission for Air Quality Management, responsible for strategizing air pollution mitigation in Delhi-NCR, directed authorities in the region to immediately implement curbs prescribed under stage 3 to prevent further worsening of the situation.

| Dense fog alert: Over 100 flights, several train services affected in Delhi

GRAP Stage 3, which was lifted last Friday, entails a ban on non-essential construction work.

What comes under GRAP Stage 3

Classes up to grade V are required to shift to hybrid mode under Stage 3. Parents and students have the option to choose online education wherever available.

| Cold wave in India: Zero visibility in Delhi-NCR, low temp in UP, MP, etc | Pics

Under Stage 3, the use of BS-III petrol and BS-IV diesel cars (4-wheelers) is restricted in Delhi and nearby NCR districts. Persons with disabilities are exempt.

Stage 3 also bans non-essential diesel-operated medium goods vehicles with BS-IV or older standards in Delhi.