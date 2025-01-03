Kokernag Encounter Case: NIA Attaches Property In South Kashmir
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- National Investigation Agency on Friday attached 19 Marlas of land in connection with case of Kokernag Encounter in Halpora area of South Kashmir's Anantnag district.
Offcials said that today morning NIA team along with Police and CRPF attached property of 19 Marlas at Halpora belonging to Mohammad Akbar Dar resident of Halpora Kokernag.
The property has been attached in connection with a case of Kokernag encounter.
