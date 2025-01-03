Tiger Shroff's Latest Training Video Will Make Your Jaw-Drop

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Jan 3 (IANS) Apart from his acting skills, Tiger Shroff is well-known for his impeccable fitness, jaw-dropping action sequences, and stunning dance moves.

The shared an insight into his intense training on social media. Tiger Shroff took to his official Instagram account and posted a doing an extremely impressive kick. He can be seen jumping in the air as he lands a powerful kick on his trainer. It would be interesting to see him try something like that on the big screens.

Along with the video, the 'Baaghi' wrote a note that read "Not usually proud of any of my skills..but this is one where i wonder how TF i did havent seen this one on... yet .. bhaijaan g**e bach gaye sorry @nadeemkhiladi786."

Netizens flooded the comment section with motivating remarks such as "I am biggest biggest biggest biggest biggest biggest biggest fan of you sir @tigerjackieshroff i love you sir", "Flying machine", "Amazing bhai...super move", "Big fan sir", and "You are blessed by Veer Hanuman Bajrang Bali", among others.

Tiger Shroff is known to shell such motivating videos from his fitness journey on the internet from time to time.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Tiger Shroff is currently gearing up for his upcoming action entertainer, 'Bhaaghi 4'. The fourth installment in the popular 'Baaghi' series will see Sanjay Dutt, Sonam Bajwa and Harnaaz Sandhu as the primary cast.

Made under the direction of A. Harsha, the movie will be released in the cinema halls on 5 September this year.

Sajid Nadiadwala bankrolled the drama under the banner of Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, while Swamy J. Gowda has looked after the cinematography.

The former Miss Universe Harnaaz Sandhu will also be stepping into Bollywood with "Baaghi 4". Tiger will once again be seen reprising his role as "Ronny" in the latest installment of the franchise.