Viral Video: Road Rage In Odisha Shows Stones Thrown On Car, 'GTA In Real Life'

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Odisha's capital, Bhubaneswar, is in the news after a disturbing of road rage surfaced. The clip shows two men riding a bike and chasing a car while hurling stones at it.

The viral video is doing the rounds on social media, showing the two bikers aggressively pursuing the car with a stone in hand. In the brutal attack, the driver of the two-wheeler smashed the car's window. Occupants of the car captured this aggressive assault, which escalated into a violent confrontation.

Subsequently, the crowd charged at the pillion rider of the bike and assaulted him. The incident garnered widespread attention on social media platform X.

The video shared by Ghar Ke Kalesh's account on X amassed over 56 thousand views, 879 likes and various comments. The caption to the post states,“Road-Rage Kalesh b/w Friend's in Car and two guys on Bike (those guys on the bike were throwing stones on Car for no reason, Later got good beat-up from Crowd) Bhubaneswar, Odisha.”

The cause of the confrontation is unclear, but the people who witnessed the tragic episode intervened to resolve the matter and attacked one of the bikers. The video concludes with bystanders encircling the pillion rider, who was subdued on the ground.

Social media reaction

Mixed reactions poured in from social media users. Some joked that Indians don't need to Play PlayStation 5 ; they can get the experience while driving on the roads. A user quipped,“Driving on Indian roads is just like playing GTA in real life. No need to shell out 50k for PlayStation 5!”

A second user joked,“Full movie chal rahi hai.” A third user suggested,“A possible remedy for such a situation is to reach the nearest police chowky as soon as possible.” A fourth user called it“Scary.” A fifth user mentioned that this place is“Hardly 500 metres from the nearest police station.”