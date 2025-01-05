Cybersecurity pioneer Amit Yoran passes away at 54

(MENAFN) Amit Yoran, the CEO of Tenable Holdings, Inc., and a trailblazer in the cybersecurity industry, passed away on Friday, his company confirmed. Yoran, 54, died "unexpectedly" while battling cancer, Tenable announced on Saturday.



Yoran led Tenable, a prominent cybersecurity firm serving over 44,000 clients worldwide, including approximately 65 percentof Fortune 500 companies, according to a 2023 SEC filing.



Before joining Tenable, Yoran served as the founding director of the US Computer Emergency Readiness Team (US-CERT) at the Department of Homeland Security from 2003 to 2005, where he played a pivotal role in strengthening the nation's cybersecurity framework.



In a tribute, Tenable described Yoran as "a visionary leader and a pioneer in the cybersecurity industry," highlighting his dedication to advancing digital safety.



“Amit dedicated his life to making the digital world safer,” the company stated. “His unwavering commitment to innovation and relentless pursuit of excellence transformed Tenable into a global leader in exposure management. His contributions to the field have left an indelible mark on the company and the broader cybersecurity community.”

