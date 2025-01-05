Ukraine Downs 61 Russian Drones While 42 Veer Off Course

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On the night of January 5, Ukraine's Defense Forces shot down 61 Russian Shahed one-way attack UAVs and drones of other types.

That's according to the Air Force Command, Ukrinform reports.

“On the night of January 5, 2025 (from 19:00 on January 4), the enemy launched 103 attack UAVs of the Shahed type and decoy drones of various types from Bryansk, Millerovo, and Orel in Russia. As of 09:00, it was confirmed that 61 Shahed attack UAVs and other types of drones have been shot down over Poltava, Sumy, Kharkiv, Kyiv, Chernihiv, Cherkasy, Dnipropetrovsk, Zhytomyr, and Khmelnytskyi regions. No infrastructure damage has been allowed. Also, 42 decoy drones veered off course and crashed with no negative consequences on the ground,” the report says.

As noted, the air raid was repelled in a joint effort by Ukraine's aviation, air defense forces, electronic warfare units, and mobile fire groups.

According to the Air Force Command, several households sustained damage from a downed kamikaze UAV debris in Kharkiv region. Those injured are receiving medical treatment.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, Russia's total combat casualties since the invasion have been estimated 796,490, including 1,730 killed or wounded over the past 24 hours.