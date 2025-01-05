Ukraine Downs 61 Russian Drones While 42 Veer Off Course
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On the night of January 5, Ukraine's Defense Forces shot down 61 Russian Shahed one-way attack UAVs and drones of other types.
That's according to the Air Force Command, Ukrinform reports.
“On the night of January 5, 2025 (from 19:00 on January 4), the enemy launched 103 attack UAVs of the Shahed type and decoy drones of various types from Bryansk, Millerovo, and Orel in Russia. As of 09:00, it was confirmed that 61 Shahed attack UAVs and other types of drones have been shot down over Poltava, Sumy, Kharkiv, Kyiv, Chernihiv, Cherkasy, Dnipropetrovsk, Zhytomyr, and Khmelnytskyi regions. No infrastructure damage has been allowed. Also, 42 decoy drones veered off course and crashed with no negative consequences on the ground,” the report says.
Read also:
War update: 179 clashes along frontlines, fiercest fighting in Pokrovsk axis
As noted, the air raid was repelled in a joint effort by Ukraine's aviation, air defense forces, electronic warfare units, and mobile fire groups.
According to the Air Force Command, several households sustained damage from a downed kamikaze UAV debris in Kharkiv region. Those injured are receiving medical treatment.
Read also:
Russian army casualties
in Kursk region worth up to infantry battalion in just two days - Zelensky
As Ukrinform reported earlier, Russia's total combat casualties since the invasion have been estimated 796,490, including 1,730 killed or wounded over the past 24 hours.
MENAFN05012025000193011044ID1109056035
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.