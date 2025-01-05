Key Facts About The Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut RRTS Corridor

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Jan 5 (IANS) Prime Narendra Modi on Sunday inaugurated a 13-kilometre stretch of the Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut Namo Bharat corridor between Sahibabad and New Ashok Nagar, fulfilling the dream of millions of residents of the National Capital Region for a fast, safe and non-road mode of connectivity.

The Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) is based on the Central Place Theory that suggests settlements develop around central locations which provide services to suburbs.

The RRTS promises to revolutionise how Indians between urban centres, which house key business districts, and their suburbs -- a crucial precondition for decongesting cities.

Here are some key facts and highlights about the new rail-based transit system:

What is the total length and cost of the RRTS corridor from Delhi to Meerut?

The 84-km RRTS corridor from Delhi to Meerut is being built for Rs 30,274 crore, to reduce the travel time between Jangpura in Delhi and Modipuram in Meerut to one hour.

What are the estimates on daily ridership and number of stations when the project is completed?

As per studies by the National Capital Region Planning Board (NCRPB), the Namo Bharat RRTS between Delhi and Meerut is likely to have an estimated daily ridership of eight lakh. It will have 25 stations. A total of 68 km length of the corridor will be elevated, 13 km underground and 3 km at grade. The full operation from Delhi to Modipuram is expected to be completed in 2025.

Highlights of the Delhi portion of RRTS?

The RRTS will have four stations in Delhi with about 3.8 km of the corridor, out of the 14 km in the national capital, under the ground. A two-km extension has been proposed for RRTS from Sarai Kale Khan to Jangpura.

When did the operations of Namo Bharat trains begin?

The first Namo Bharat train, which represents India's first RRTS, started on a 17-kilometre priority section between Sahibabad and Duhai Depot after PM Modi opened it on October 20, 2023. The foundation stone for the project was laid by PM Modi in March 2019.

What is the length of the Namo Bharat RRTS after the addition of the new corridor on Sunday?

With the inauguration of the 13-kilometre stretch of the Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut Namo Bharat corridor between Sahibabad and New Ashok Nagar, the service now operates across a 55 km corridor.

What is the fare on the operational stretch of RRTS?

As per the officials, the fare from New Ashok Nagar station to Meerut South is Rs 150 for standard coach and Rs 225 for premium coach. The minimum fare for travelling will be Rs 20 for standard coach and Rs 30 for premium coach.

How is RRTS different from Metro or traditional railways?

Unlike traditional railways or Metros, RRTS trains will travel at much faster speeds (over 160 km/h) and carry a large number of passengers, reducing congestion and high-frequency operations with trains every 15 minutes.

This high-speed, reliable, and comfortable train service is set to ease travel for millions, saving commuters one-third of their usual travel time between Delhi and Meerut, that is, less than 60 minutes.

Who owns and runs the RRTS?

The trains are owned by the National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) which was formed in July 2013, as a joint venture (JV) of the Governments of India and the states of Haryana, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and Delhi.

In July 2022, the NCRTC selected Deutsche Bahn (DB), the national railway company of Germany, to operate and maintain the corridor for 12 years with a further five-year option.

The NCRTC named the provider of the services RapidX and the trains as Namo Bharat, the fastest rapid transit train in India, at an operational speed of 160 km/h (99 mph).

Where are the RRTS trains coming from?

Bombardier Transportation, a former Canadian company in railway manufacturing, now acquired by Alstom, a global French company in railway manufacturing, will supply 210 coaches consisting of 30 trainsets with six coaches each. The trains are being manufactured in the company's plant in Savli, Gujarat.