10 Hollywood Classic Movies Now Streaming On Netflix: Erin Brockovich, Inception, Interstellar And More

(MENAFN- Live Mint) A number of classics, including Inception, Interstellar, Schindler's List and Love Actually, are now streaming on from January 1, offering timeless stories for every movie enthusiast. From horror to romance to science fiction, check the list of movies.

Bruce Almighty

Plot: A man gains God's powers for a week, the responsibilities and challenges of omnipotence.

Cast: Jim Carrey, Morgan Freeman, Jennifer Aniston

Dallas Buyers Club

Plot: A cowboy diagnosed with smuggles unapproved drugs to help others while fighting for his life.

Cast: Matthew McConaughey, Jared Leto, Jennifer Garner

Plot: A determined legal assistant builds a case against a corporation polluting local water, risking everything for justice.

Cast: Julia Roberts, Albert Finney, Aaron Eckhart

I Know What You Did Last Summer

Plot: Four friends are stalked by a killer after covering up an accidental death they caused.

Cast: Jennifer Love Hewitt, Sarah Michelle Gellar, Ryan Phillippe

Inception

Plot: A thief enters dreams to plant an idea but faces personal and subconscious obstacles on his journey.

Cast: Leonardo DiCaprio, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Ellen Page

Plot: A team of astronauts ventures into a wormhole to find a habitable planet as Earth nears collapse.

Cast: Matthew McConaughey, Anne Hathaway, Jessica Chastain

Love Actually

Plot: Multiple intertwined stories explore love in its many forms during the festive season in London.

Cast: Hugh Grant, Emma Thompson, Keira Knightley

Notting Hill

Plot: A bookshop owner falls in love with a famous actress, navigating their contrasting worlds.

Cast: Julia Roberts, Hugh Grant, Rhys Ifans

Rush Hour (1, 2, 3)

Plot: A mismatched cop duo tackles international crimes with humour and action-packed stunts.