10 Hollywood Classic Movies Now Streaming On Netflix: Erin Brockovich, Inception, Interstellar And More

(MENAFN- Live Mint) A number of hollywood classics, including Inception, Interstellar, Schindler's List and Love Actually, are now streaming on Netflix from January 1, offering timeless stories for every movie enthusiast. From horror to romance to science fiction, check the list of movies.
Bruce Almighty
Plot: A man gains God's powers for a week, learning the responsibilities and challenges of omnipotence.
Cast: Jim Carrey, Morgan Freeman, Jennifer Aniston
Dallas Buyers Club
Plot: A cowboy diagnosed with HIV smuggles unapproved drugs to help others while fighting for his life.
Cast: Matthew McConaughey, Jared Leto, Jennifer Garner Also Read
| Meghan Markle's Netflix show set to launch on January 15 Erin Brockovich
Plot: A determined legal assistant builds a case against a corporation polluting local water, risking everything for justice.
Cast: Julia Roberts, Albert Finney, Aaron Eckhart
I Know What You Did Last Summer
Plot: Four friends are stalked by a killer after covering up an accidental death they caused.
Cast: Jennifer Love Hewitt, Sarah Michelle Gellar, Ryan Phillippe
Inception
Plot: A thief enters dreams to plant an idea but faces personal and subconscious obstacles on his journey.
Cast: Leonardo DiCaprio, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Ellen Page Also Read
| Netflix sets new record as nearly 65 million tune in for NFL games on Christmas Interstellar
Plot: A team of astronauts ventures into a wormhole to find a habitable planet as Earth nears collapse.
Cast: Matthew McConaughey, Anne Hathaway, Jessica Chastain
Love Actually
Plot: Multiple intertwined stories explore love in its many forms during the festive season in London.
Cast: Hugh Grant, Emma Thompson, Keira Knightley
Notting Hill
Plot: A bookshop owner falls in love with a famous actress, navigating their contrasting worlds.
Cast: Julia Roberts, Hugh Grant, Rhys Ifans
Rush Hour (1, 2, 3)
Plot: A mismatched cop duo tackles international crimes with humour and action-packed stunts.
MENAFN05012025007365015876ID1109056123
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.