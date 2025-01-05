EU reiterates its firm position regarding Israel's sovereignty over Palestinian territories occupied in 1967

(MENAFN) The European Union has reiterated its firm position regarding Israel's over the Palestinian territories occupied in 1967, maintaining that it does not recognize Israel's control over these areas. This statement came in response to two critical questions posed by the Mission of Palestine to the European Union, addressing key aspects of the ongoing situation in Palestine.



The first question, raised through Lynn Bonlein, Chairperson of the European Parliament's Committee on Relations with Palestine, focused on the advisory opinion issued by the International Court of Justice on July 19, 2024. This opinion declared Israel's occupation of Palestine illegal under international law and affirmed the obligation of states to refrain from engaging in economic or commercial transactions with settlements in occupied territories. EU Commissioner Maroš Šivčo highlighted the Union's exclusion of goods produced in settlements from its trade preferences and noted that discussions are ongoing within the Council regarding the implications of the advisory opinion and future steps to uphold international law.



The second question, regarding the European Union's position on the alleged genocide in Palestine, was addressed by European Commission Vice-President Kapa Callas. She reiterated the Union's commitment to international humanitarian law, particularly in protecting civilians and ensuring humanitarian access. Callas also clarified that decisions on sanctions or restrictions on arms exports are within the authority of EU member states and the Council but pointed to steps the Union has already taken in imposing sanctions on extremist settlers. The Mission of Palestine welcomed these responses, considering them a step forward, and expressed its determination to continue working with partners to turn these statements into tangible actions promoting justice and human rights for the Palestinian people.

MENAFN05012025000045015687ID1109056136