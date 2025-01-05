Israeli artillery shells town in southern Lebanon

(MENAFN) Israeli artillery shelled a town in southern Lebanon and advanced into another, as security sources told the that the timing of the withdrawal of Israeli forces from the region is not fixed and depends on the evolving situation. The Lebanese news agency reported that Israeli forces targeted the area around the Imam al-Sadr sports complex near Mays al-Jabal with artillery, while tanks and a military bulldozer entered the town of Maroun al-Ras and the Aqbat Maroun neighborhood of Bint Jbeil in southern Lebanon’s Nabatieh province. Additionally, an Israeli military force advanced toward Burj al-Muluk in the Marjayoun district, setting up roadblocks with barbed wire. These incursions come despite a ceasefire in place since November 27, which Israeli forces have been violating, continuing to occupy Lebanese towns and villages.



The president of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), Mirjana Spiljarić, emphasized the importance of maintaining the ceasefire to allow families to return to their homes and for aid to reach those in need. Israeli security sources, according to Channel 12, stated that the date of withdrawal of Israeli forces from southern Lebanon will depend on the current situation on the ground. They also mentioned informing Washington that any withdrawal is contingent on the situation. There has been no decision yet on whether Israel will extend its military presence in the area beyond the 60-day period set by the ceasefire agreement. Further reports indicate that Israel plans to notify the United States that it will not allow residents of villages near the border to return to their homes and may not withdraw from Lebanon as agreed. The delay in the withdrawal is attributed to the Lebanese army's slow deployment and Hezbollah’s attempts to reorganize in the region.



The ceasefire agreement includes a gradual Israeli withdrawal to the south of the Blue Line, with the Lebanese army and security forces to be deployed along the border and southern region. Only the Lebanese Forces will be allowed to carry arms in the south. However, since the agreement was signed, 353 violations have been recorded by Israeli forces, leading to 32 deaths and 38 injuries, according to official Lebanese sources.

