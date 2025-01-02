Opposition leader in Mozambique considers temporary halt to protests

(MENAFN) Venancio Mondlane, an opposition leader in Mozambique, announced on Monday that he is contemplating suspending protests for five days to facilitate the entry of international organizations to investigate alleged police-led human rights violations, according to local media.



Since late October, Mozambique has witnessed weeks of unrest following the electoral commission's announcement of 47-year-old Daniel Chapo, from the ruling Frelimo party, as the winner of the presidential election with 71 percent of the vote. Mondlane, who received 20 percent, disputes the result and insists he won.



In response, Mondlane initiated protests, prompting the Constitutional Council to review the case. Last week, the council confirmed Chapo’s victory but adjusted his vote percentage to 65 percent, sparking intensified and more violent demonstrations.



As reported by the Club of Mozambique news site, Mondlane is expected to outline the next phase of protests in the coming days.



Meanwhile, South Africa has issued a statement indicating heightened security measures along its border with Mozambique. The country has increased patrols to deter and manage any potential criminal activity arising from Mozambique's ongoing unrest.

