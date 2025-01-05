Over 500 Afghan Children Killed Or Injured By Explosives In 2024: UNICEF

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) The United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) reported that more than 500 Afghan children were killed or in 2024 due to explosions from unexploded ordnance and remnants of war. UNICEF stated that last year, it trained 3 million children and their guardians on how to identify and avoid the dangers of explosives.

On Sunday, January 5, UNICEF shared a photo on its social account depicting children undergoing training to recognize and avoid explosive remnants.

The HALO Trust, a demining organization, announced on November 12 that over 65 square kilometers of land in 26 Afghan provinces remain contaminated with improvised explosive devices (IEDs).

The organization identified Afghanistan as one of the four most heavily mine-contaminated countries globally. It stated that HALO operates with 2,235 demining personnel across the country.

During the previous government, the Taliban planted landmines on roads and farmland without any systematic mapping, targeting former government and foreign forces' security lines.

The continued contamination of Afghan land poses a severe risk to communities, particularly children. Enhanced demining operations and educational campaigns are essential to mitigate these risks and prevent further casualties.

The international community must increase its support for demining efforts in Afghanistan and provide resources to organizations like UNICEF and HALO Trust. Strengthening these initiatives can help safeguard lives and rebuild affected communities for a safer future.

