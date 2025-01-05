War between Israel, Hamas continues to escalate

(MENAFN) The year 2024 has been marked by widespread conflict, shifts, and increasing human suffering. The war between Israel and Hamas continues to escalate, with over 44,500 Palestinians killed and nearly 60% of Gaza's buildings damaged by November. This war has also intensified regional tensions, drawing in proxy conflicts involving Iran and Israel, as well as escalated hostilities between Israel and Hezbollah. Meanwhile, Syria remains unstable after the fall of Bashar al-Assad's regime, and Israeli military actions continue to stir the region.



On the global stage, Russia's war in Ukraine drags on, with Ukraine losing much of its territorial gains despite some successes earlier in the year. The costs of the war are high for both Russia and Ukraine, with casualties mounting on both sides. Amid these conflicts, 2024 has been an extraordinary election year, with over 60 countries holding elections, including major nations like the US, the UK, and India. Right-wing forces have gained significant traction, with social media platforms like TikTok playing a larger role than ever before in shaping campaigns. This trend has led to a marked shift to the right across Europe, with some far-right parties gaining power, while young voters increasingly support these movements.



In Europe, the issue of migration has been reignited as political instability in neighboring regions leads to rising anti-immigration sentiment. Governments are adopting stricter immigration policies in response to increased support for far-right, anti-immigration parties. This growing panic around migration, reminiscent of the 2015 crisis, underscores the ongoing challenges facing European leaders.

