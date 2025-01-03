Watch Paatal Lok Season 2 Teaser: Netizens Hail Return Of Jaideep Ahlawat Web Series

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Paatal Lok Season 2 : Netizens have hailed the“terrific” teaser of Prime Video's Paatal Lok Season 2. The eager fans, who have been waiting for the second season to drop for 4 years now, were“finally” at ease when the teaser dropped on Friday.

The season, which will be released on January 17, has already become highly anticipated among netizens, who claimed to have forgotten the first season owing to the gap.

"Finally wait is over," a person wrote under the teaser on YouTube.

"Terrific teaser of PAATAL LOK Season 2. @JaideepAhlawat is back as Inspector Haathi Ram Chaudhary - an iconic character. Excited for this one #PaatalLok S2," another wrote on social media platform X.

“I forgot what happened in season 1. I have no clue what he is referring to. I need to re-watch, I guess,” a user said.

Paatal Lok Season 1 was released in 2020. It delved into the dark underbelly of society.

The show followed Inspector Hathiram Chaudhary, a down-and-out police officer tasked with investigating a high-profile assassination attempt. His pursuit of the case, however, uncovers a murky web of politics, corruption , and class divides, leading to the lives of four suspects.

Set against the backdrop of Delhi's contrasting worlds, the show has explores the role of media in today's society.

Jaideep Ahlawat , Neeraj Kabi, and Abhishek Banerjee led the show, directed by Avinash Arun and Prosit Roy.

Anushka Sharma and Karnesh Sharma produced the series under their production banner, Clean Slate Filmz.

Netizens said they“can't keep calm” and were very excitement about the teaser.