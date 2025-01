Viral Video: Indian Man Uses Tongue To Stop 57 Running Fans, Sets Guinness World Record

(MENAFN- Live Mint) A man from Telangana's Suryapet is making headlines after breaking Guinness World Record for stopping 57 electric fans with his tongue within 60 seconds. The audience was not only astonished but also impressed after the stunning display of skill.

The viral shared by Guinness World Records (GWR) is doing the rounds on social media. The caption to one-minute thirty-nine seconds video states,“Most electric fan blades stopped using the tongue in one minute 57 by Kranthi Drillman.”

It shows Kranthi Kumar Panikera in action as he stops electric fans with one of the most powerful muscle of the body, the tongue. The human tongue is made up of eight muscles that work together to change the tongue's shape and perform several functions.

| Viral Video: Road rage in Odisha shows stones thrown on car

Take a look at the video here:

Kranthi Kumar Panikera made history by recording this landmark achievement with remarkable speed and precision. Daring stunts shaped his personality and hence he is famously known as "Drill Man." The latest unconventional record captures Panikera skilful use of tongue to halt the spinning blades at lightning speed.

| Viral Video: Lions rips man apart after he enter cage to impress his girlfriend

The viral video amassed 14.7 million views, 23 thousand likes and numerous comments. Social media users strongly reacted to Panikera's swift and precise movements that indicated his remarkable control and resilience.

| Drunk woman tussles with security on New Year's Eve, sparks debate about consent

Reacting to the calculated moves of Panikera's, a user commented, Is there training for something like this?" A second user wrote,“Iron tongue.” A third user added,“The skilled workforce Elon wants ." A fourth user remarked,“Is there training for something like this?” A fifth user joked,“Who wakes up saying, today I am going to set a record of stopping a fan blade with my tongue.”

Meanwhile, a user pointed to the discovery of this out of the league talent and stated,“You work at a fan factory and then trip and fell into an open fan with your mouth open. Then you discovered that your tongue stopped it and felt like Superman. Then decided to enter the Guiness records with that.”