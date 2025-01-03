Financial Services Sector Embarks On A Transformation Journey With Artificial Intelligence, Market Projected To Reach $1 Trillion By 2030
This report provides in-depth analysis of how artificial intelligence (AI) is revolutionizing the financial services industry, projecting the AI market to reach $1 trillion by 2030. This growth will be driven by advancements in machine learning and computing power, enabling AI to address complex real-world challenges. The report highlights the leading financial institutions that have embraced AI via partnerships and in-house expertise. It also identifies specialist AI vendors that provide tailored solutions for the financial sector.
AI refers to software-based systems that use data inputs to make decisions. Recent progress in machine learning on the back of improved algorithms and increasing computing power have enabled AI to solve real-life problems. The financial services sector has been experiencing significant digitalization in recent years. As part of this digital transformation, AI is increasingly used in client-facing and back-office settings in the financial services industry.
Artificial intelligence (AI) is transforming the financial services sector by enhancing decision-making efficiency and enabling improved data analysis. Banks and insurers are applying AI capabilities in underwriting, investment forecasting, and portfolio optimization, benefitting from data-driven insights that increase accuracy and operational speed. The analyst estimates the total AI market will be worth $1 trillion by 2030, up from $103 billion in 2023 at a CAGR of 39%. AI can help financial services companies tackle the challenge of cybersecurity by leveraging machine learning to detect anomalies in customer behavior, which can signal potential security threats. Additionally, AI-powered identity management tools can enhance security measures for mobile banking apps, making unauthorized access more difficult.
The Strategic Intelligence is a single, integrated global research platform that provides an easy-to-use framework for tracking all themes across all companies in all sectors. This report is essential for senior executives at financial services companies to understand the critical benefits of integrating AI technology into their operations. Financial services companies that fail to implement AI solutions will fall behind. In addition, the report identifies the leading AI adopters in the financial services sector, as well as specialist tech vendors in this space.
Executive Summary Players Value Chain Advanced AI capabilities The Impact of AI on Financial Services Case Studies Market Size and Growth Forecasts AI Timeline Signals M&A trends Patent trends Company filing trends Hiring trends Companies Leading AI adopters in financial services Specialist AI vendors in financial services Sector Scorecards Retail banking sector scorecard Non-life insurance sector scorecard
AXA Accenture Afiniti Appian Arturo Bank of America BBVA Cape Analytics CCC Intelligent Solutions Chubb Claim Genius Cytora Dedomena DeepFrauds.ai EvolutionIQ Featurespace Fiserv FiVerity Goldman Sachs H2O.ai HSBC impress.ai JPMorgan Kasisto Lemonade Morgan Stanley Ping An Insurance RBC Simudyne Snorkel AI Temenos Veridas ZestyAI
CONTACT:
