CLEAN EATZ LAUNCHES 2025 WE CHANGE LIVEZ CHALLENGE WITH $15,000 GRAND PRIZE

National health-focused restaurant chain combines nutrition, education and community support in transformative wellness program

WILMINGTON, N.C., Jan. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Clean Eatz , the rapidly growing, health-focused restaurant brand, has launched its 2025 We Change Livez Challenge , offering participants the chance to win up to $15,000 and six months of Clean Eatz meals while working toward sustainable goals.

The challenge, running from Jan. 13-Feb. 10, provides participants with weekly support and nutritional guidance throughout their journey to better health. Participants will receive tiered workout plans, educational resources and meal options designed to accommodate their fitness goals and dietary preferences.

"The We Change Livez Challenge embodies our commitment to making healthy living accessible, convenient and sustainable for everyone," said Evonne Varady, Clean Eatz co-founder. "We're not just offering meals; we're providing a supportive community and tools needed for lasting lifestyle changes. This challenge represents our belief that everyone deserves the opportunity to transform their lives through better nutrition and wellness education."

The challenge features a three-day retreat Jan. 24-26, 2025, in Wilmington, North Carolina. Participants will connect with fellow challengers and develop personalized action plans during this in-person event.

Participants will chronicle their transformation journey, culminating in a final video submission between Feb. 7 and Feb. 10. A committee of Clean Eatz corporate leaders will evaluate each challenger's progress and engagement throughout the program to select 10 finalists. Through online public voting, one participant will emerge as the grand prize winner.

Founded in 2011 by husband-and-wife team Don and Evonne Varady, Clean Eatz has expanded to more than 100 locations across 23 states. The brand focuses on providing affordable, convenient, healthy eating options through dine-in service, grab-n-go meal prep, catering and meal plan programs.

Participants can register for the 2025 We Change Livez Challenge at cleaneatz/wechangelivez

and register for the retreat by visiting href="" rel="nofollow" cleaneatz/products/wechangelivez-retreat-202 .

ABOUT CLEAN EATZ

Launched in 2011, Clean Eatz helps individuals and families change their lives with affordable and convenient healthy eating options that include dine-in, grab-n-go meals, catering and meal plan selections. Co-founded by husband-and-wife duo Don and Evonne Varady, Clean Eatz began franchising in 2015 and has grown to 100-plus locations in 23 states. For franchising information, visit cleaneatz/franchise .

